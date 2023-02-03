Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $155.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AMG stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.