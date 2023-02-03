Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $347.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.45 and a 200 day moving average of $295.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

