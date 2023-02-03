Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $392.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $347.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

