Cowen Trims Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Target Price to $200.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of AMR opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 80.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

