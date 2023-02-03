Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $39.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

