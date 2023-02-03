Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.38.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.6 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.