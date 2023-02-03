Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.6 %

ARE stock opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.14. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

