Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
