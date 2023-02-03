Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.