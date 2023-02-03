Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

AUY opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 123,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 410,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

