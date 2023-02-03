AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AXR stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
Featured Articles
