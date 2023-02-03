Citigroup Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $58.50

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $57.50 to $58.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

ALK stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

