Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.6 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

