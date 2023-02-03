Wedbush Comments on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Li-Cycle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

LICY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE LICY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

