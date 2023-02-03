HC Wainwright Comments on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 49.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million.

StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

