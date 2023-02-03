RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.81.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $347.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average of $272.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $441.67.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.