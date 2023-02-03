Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $110.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 117,488 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 462,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Further Reading

