The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

