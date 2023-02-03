DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.