Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 537,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

