Precision Drilling Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price target (up previously from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.90.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$95.75 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$54.78 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

