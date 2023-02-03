Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

IMAX stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.23 million, a PE ratio of -65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.