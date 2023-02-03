Analysts Offer Predictions for Montage Gold Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

CVE MAU opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.95.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

