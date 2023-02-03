D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of DHI opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

