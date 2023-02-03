Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.64.

ABX stock opened at C$25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

