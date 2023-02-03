FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

