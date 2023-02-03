Woodward, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

