FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $65.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

