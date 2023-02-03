FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.82.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.
Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
