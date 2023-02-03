Financial Analysis: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 11.05% 16.41% 7.30% PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.28 $169.07 million $2.06 29.36 PAVmed $500,000.00 94.64 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integra LifeSciences and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 585.10%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats PAVmed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

