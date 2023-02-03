Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

AAL stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,706.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

