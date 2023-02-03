JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 95

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 4.0 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.67.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.