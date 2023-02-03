Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Financial Analysis

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $21.87 million 3.71 $7.41 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.92 $240.72 million $4.30 11.74

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

(Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

