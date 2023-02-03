Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

