Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 85” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,580.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.52. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.