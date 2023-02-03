BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

