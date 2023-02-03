BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.25.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
