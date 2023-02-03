Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £526.65 million and a PE ratio of 784.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.93. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.53).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Patrick Cox purchased 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £26,280.42 ($32,456.98).

