Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £526.65 million and a PE ratio of 784.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.93. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.53).
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
