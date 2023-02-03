Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.52. The company has a market capitalization of £25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,580.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

