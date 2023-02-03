GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,428.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.07. The stock has a market cap of £58.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

