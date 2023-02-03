Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 100 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 4.0 %

LON VOD opened at GBX 94.84 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,580.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

