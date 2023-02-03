Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.86) to GBX 2,190 ($27.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,114 ($26.11).

Halma Price Performance

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.27) on Wednesday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,598 ($32.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,147.72. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3,879.66.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

