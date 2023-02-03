Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 1,500 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($17.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Insiders have bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

