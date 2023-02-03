Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $118.95.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 141.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

