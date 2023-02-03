Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $41.89

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 over the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

