KeyCorp Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 522,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 92,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Graco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graco by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

