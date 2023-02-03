Analysts Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $141.33

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($164.13) to €157.00 ($170.65) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $25.71 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

