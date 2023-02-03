Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$20.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

