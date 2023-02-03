Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $58.00

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.