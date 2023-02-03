Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE:EMN opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

