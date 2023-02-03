Barclays Raises Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 364

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.64) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 315 ($3.89).

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 318.45 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,990.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.43. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.82.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

