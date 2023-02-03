Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.89).

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at GBX 318.45 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,990.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.82.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

